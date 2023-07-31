Corporate Deal

TPG Capital and Francisco Partners have agreed to acquire application performance management platform New Relic for an equity value of approximately $6.5 billion in cash. The transaction, announced July 31, is expected to close in late 2023. TPG and Francisco Partners were advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell; Paul Hastings and Kirkland & Ellis. The Davis Polk team included partners Oliver Smith and Darren M. Schweiger. New Relic, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by a Latham & Watkins corporate deal team led by Bay Area-based partners Tad Freese and Mark Bekheit.

