Blue Owl Capital and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have agreed to place a $1.3 billion investment in BridgeBio Pharma Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases and cancers. New York-based Blue Owl Capital was advised by Cooley. BridgeBio, which is based in Palo Alto, California, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Haim Zaltzman, Jekkie Kim and Dan Van Fleet.

January 22, 2024, 1:27 PM

