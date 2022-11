Corporate Deal

Investment firm Monomoy Capital Partners LP announced that its pool and spa platform acquired Nordic Hot Tubs in a deal guided by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo and Varnum LLP. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Monomoy Capital was advised by Mintz Levin. Nordic Hot Tubs, which is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was represented by a Varnum team.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 15, 2022, 8:29 AM