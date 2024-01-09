Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Liberty Hall announced the merger of its portfolio company Comply365 with aviation software provider Vistair Ltd. in a deal guided by Willkie Farr & Gallagher; Osborne Clarke; and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. In connection with the merger, Insight Venture Partners has joined Liberty Hall as an equal investor in the combined business. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Liberty Hall was advised by a Gibson Dunn team led by partners Christopher Harding and John Pollack. Vistair, which is based in Bristol, United Kingdom, was represented by Osborne Clarke. Willkie Farr guided Insight Venture.

Investment Firms

January 09, 2024, 12:06 PM

nature of claim: /