Orangewood Partners has placed a strategic investment in SERVPRO West Coast DRT, a SERVPRO franchisee and provider of residential and commercial property cleaning services, in a deal guided by Greenberg Traurig and Stubbs Alderton Markiles. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Orangewood was advised by Greenberg Traurig. SERVPRO West, which is based in Encino, California, was represented by a Stubbs Alderton team.

January 16, 2024, 9:48 AM

