Corporate Deal

Avrobio and biotechnology company Tectonic Therapeutic have agreed to an all-stock merger in a deal guided by Goodwin Procter and Cooley. The transaction, announced Jan. 30, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Massachusetts-based Avrobio was advised by Goodwin Procter. Tectonic Therapeutic, which is based in Watertown, Massachusetts, was represented by a Cooley team.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 31, 2024, 11:50 AM

nature of claim: /