Corporate Deal

Standard BioTools Inc. and SomaLogic, a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company, have agreed to merge in a deal guided by Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo and Fenwick & West. The transaction, announced Oct. 4, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. San Francisco-based Standard BioTools was advised by Mintz Levin. SomaLogic, which is based in Boulder, Colorado, received counsel from Fenwick & West partners David Michaels and Ethan Skerry.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 05, 2023, 10:28 AM

