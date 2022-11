Corporate Deal

Alternative investment firm Stonepeak and super fund Spirit Super have agreed to acquire Victoria, Australia-based port GeelongPort Pty Ltd. The transaction, announced Nov. 20, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Stonepeak Partners is advised by King & Wood Mallesons. Counsel information for GeelongPort was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

November 21, 2022, 9:01 AM