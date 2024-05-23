Corporate Deal

DuPont announced a plan to separate into three distinct, publicly traded companies. Under the plan, DuPont would execute the proposed separations of its electronics and water businesses in a tax-free manner to its shareholders with New DuPont continuing as a premier diversified industrial company following completion of the separations. Financial terms were not disclosed. DuPont, which is based in Wilmington, Delaware, was advised by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partners Brandon Dyke, Nathan Giesselman, Kyle Hatton and David Rievman.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 23, 2024, 9:44 AM

nature of claim: /