Corporate Deal

Light & Wonder has agreed to acquire 17 percent SciPlay Corp. Financial terms were not disclosed. Las Vegas-based SciPlay's special committee of independent directors was advised by a Sullivan & Cromwell team led by partners Audra D. Cohen and Melissa Sawyer. Counsel information was not available for Light & Wonder.

Gaming & Esports

June 09, 2023, 8:23 AM

