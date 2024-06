Corporate Deal

ProPetro Holding Corp. has acquired Aqua Prop LLC, a provider of cost-effective wet sand solutions, for $35.6 million. Midland, Texas-based ProPetro was advised by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Mike Marek. Aqua Prop, which is based in Midland, Texas, was represented by Locke Lord.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 04, 2024, 5:02 PM

