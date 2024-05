Corporate Deal

Riot Platforms Inc. has made a proposal to the Bitfarms board of directors to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Bitfarms Ltd. at a price of $2.30 per Bitfarms common share. Riot is advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg.

Technology

May 29, 2024, 10:15 AM

nature of claim: /