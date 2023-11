Corporate Deal

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, a marketing cloud platform in China, has agreed to be taken private by a management-led buyer consortium. The special committee to iClick was advised by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. iClick was represented by Travers Thorp Alberga. The consortim was counsled by Ropes & Gray; Prospera Law; and Harney Westwood & Riegels.

Business Services

November 30, 2023, 2:55 PM

