Atlantic Power Corp. has sold Morris Cogeneration, a 77-megawatt combined heat and power facility located in Morris, Illinois, to Fengate Asset Management in a deal guided by Sidley Austin and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Atlantic Power was represented by a Sidley Austin team including partners Robert Golub, Terence Healey, Tara Higgins, Noreen Phelan and Hagai Zaifman. Fengate Asset, which is based in Toronto, was advised by Davies Ward.

December 21, 2023, 11:18 AM

