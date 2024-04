Corporate Deal

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has advised media company Wheelhouse Entertainment, founded by Brent Montgomery, in connection with its investment from Alignment Growth. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partner Stefan dePozsgay. Counsel information for Alignment Growth was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 25, 2024, 1:37 PM

