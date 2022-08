Corporate Deal

Real Estate investment trust Griffin Realty Trust Inc. announced the sale of a majority interest in a 41-property office portfolio valued at $1.1 billion to an institutional buyer and its operating partner. El Segundo, California-based Griffin Realty was counseled by DLA Piper; Hogan Lovells US LLP; King & Spalding; and an O'Melveny & Myers team.

Real Estate

August 30, 2022, 7:41 AM