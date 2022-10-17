Corporate Deal

The NFT Gaming Company Inc., a digital gaming platform, filed with the SEC on Oct. 14 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Roseland, New Jersey-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Sheppard Mullin partners Stephen Cohen and Richard Friedman. The underwriters, led by EF Hutton, are represented by Sichenzia Ross Friedman Ference partners Darrin Ocasio and Avital Perlman.

