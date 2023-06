Corporate Deal

Imerys SA has acquired an 80 percent stake in British Lithium, a battery grade lithium carbonate to Cornish granite producer. Financial terms were not disclosed. Paris-based Imerys was counseled by a Morrison & Foerster team led by corporate partner Gary Brown. Counsel information for British Lithium, based in the United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 30, 2023, 8:43 AM

