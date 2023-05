Corporate Deal

Spread GmbH, a complex mechatronic products startup, has secured 15 million euros ($16 million) in a Series A funding round led by HV Capital, with participation from existing investors Cavalry Ventures and other angel investors. Berlin-based Spread was advised by a Hogan Lovells team including partner Dr. Christoph Naumann. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

May 09, 2023, 9:16 AM

