Corporate Deal

20Cube Logistics Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based digital logistics company, is going public via SPAC merger with Evo Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger and PIPE financing, 20Cube Logistics Solutions Ltd. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $338 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 18, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. 20Cube Logistics is advised by Foley & Lardner. Evo Acquisition Corp., which is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada, is represented by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole. Kirkland & Ellis is counseling B. Riley Securities, acting as lead placement agent on the PIPE.

Transportation & Logistics

October 19, 2022, 9:35 AM