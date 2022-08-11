Corporate Deal

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. and Disc Medicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of patients with hematologic disorders, announced a joint venture agreement on Wednesday in a deal guided by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr and Goodwin Procter. The all-stock transaction, announced Aug. 10, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Financial terms were not disclosed. Watertown, Massachusetts-based Gemini Therapeutics is advised by a Wilmer Cutler team led by partners Chris Barnstable-Brown and Stuart Falber. Disc Medicine, which is based in Watertown, Montana, is represented by Goodwin Procter.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 11, 2022, 8:57 AM