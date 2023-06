Corporate Deal

GAI Consultants Inc., a portfolio company of Comvest Partners, announced that it has acquired engineering consulting and field maintenance service provider Eland Engineering LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Homestead, Pennsylvania-based GAI Consultants was advised by Akerman. Eland Engineering, which is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was represented by Silverman Schermer PLLC.

Business Services

June 23, 2023, 9:46 AM

nature of claim: /