Corporate Deal

Marquee Brands announced that it has acquired a majority ownership in cooking and food magazine publisher America’s Test Kitchen Ltd. Partnership in a deal guided by Greenberg Traurig and Ropes & Gray. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Marquee Brands was advised by Greenberg Traurig. America’s Test Kitchen, which is based in Boston, was represented by a Ropes & Gray team led by partners Sarah Young and Jane Goldstein.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 06, 2023, 7:14 AM