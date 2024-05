Corporate Deal

U.S. Acute Care Services, an integrated acute care services provider, was counseled by Sidley Austin in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $970 million. The Sidley Austin team included partners Rachel Kleinberg, Daniel O'Shea and Joshua Thompson. Cahill Gordon & Reindel advised the underwriters. The notes come due 2029.

May 10, 2024, 10:00 AM

