Corporate Deal

Mallinckrodt plc announced that it has entered into a restructuring support agreement with substantial majorities of its first and second lien debtholders and the opioid master disbursement trust II to support a reorganization pursuant to a prepackaged chapter 11 plan that will reduce its total funded debt by approximately $1.9 billion. London-based Mallinckrodt was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by partner Victor Goldfeld.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

August 24, 2023, 4:57 PM

nature of claim: /