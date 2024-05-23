Corporate Deal

American Securities has agreed to sell ASP Acuren Holdings Inc. to Admiral Acquisition Limited for $1.9 billion in a deal guided by Weil, Gotshal & Manges. The transaction, announced May 22, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. American Securities was represented by a Weil, Gotshal & Manges team led by partners Michael Lubowitz Ryan Taylor. Latham & Watkins represented Jefferies Financial, which acted as financial adviser to Admiral. The Latham team was led by partner Jesse Sheff. Counsel information for Admiral was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

May 23, 2024, 10:00 AM

nature of claim: /