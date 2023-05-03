Corporate Deal

Alternative investment firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners announced the recapitalization of data center and cloud connectivity provider euNetworks. The recap is being offered as a sale of euNetworks anchored by strategic investments from APG Asset Management and Investment Management Corp. of Ontario. The transaction, announced May 2, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Stonepeak was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partners Jonathan Goldstein, Deborah Gruen and Amy Mahon. APG Asset was represented by Baker McKenzie. Investment Management Corp., which is based in Ontario, Canada, was counseled by Gowling WLG.

Telecommunications

May 03, 2023, 9:10 AM

