Renewable energy developer BayWa r.e. announced the sale of the Karadoc Solar Farm, located in Victoria, Australia, to Atmos Renewables and the formation of a partnership with Atmos for a series of wind projects. Munich-based BayWa was advised by a Baker McKenzie team led by Raymond Lou. Counsel information for Sydney-based Atmos was not immediately available.

August 21, 2023, 1:45 PM

