Corporate Deal

Syntagma Capital has agreed to acquire the LAN/data center and Telecom /Fibre divisions of fiber optic cable manufacturing company Nexans SA. The transaction, announced Feb. 6, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Brussels-based Syntagma is advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partner Hugo Nocerino. Counsel information for Nexas, which is based in Paris, was not immediately available.

Telecommunications

February 07, 2023, 7:17 AM