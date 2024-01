Corporate Deal

Archer Daniels Midland Co. announced that it has acquired Revela Foods, a dairy flavor ingredients developer and manufacturer, from New Heritage Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. New Berlin, Wisconsin-based Revela Foods was advised by Choate Hall & Stewart and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren. Counsel information for Archer Daniels, which is based in Chicago, was not immediately available.

Agriculture

January 31, 2024, 11:47 AM

nature of claim: /