Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Wellspring Capital Management Group has secured $975 million after announcing the final close of its multi-asset continuation vehicle that has acquired interests in three assets from Wellspring Capital Partners VI LP. The fund was co-led by investment funds affiliated with Lexington Partners and Neuberger Berman. New York-based Wellspring Capital was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partners Marco Masotti, Lindsay Parks, Michael Vogel and Lindsey Wiersma.

Investment Firms

March 28, 2024, 11:37 AM

nature of claim: /