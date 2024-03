Corporate Deal

Orsted announced that it will divest to Stonepeak an equity ownership stake in a portfolio consisting of four U.S. onshore wind farms with a total capacity of 957 megawatts for approximately $300 million. New York-based Stonepeak was advised by a Vinson & Elkins corporate team led by partners Matt Falcone and Eamon Nolan. Counsel information for Orsted was not immediately available.

