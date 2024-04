Corporate Deal

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton has counseled the underwriters, led by Citigroup Global Markets in connection with a debt offering valued at an aggregate 1 billion Canadian dollars ($729 million). The issuance was announced April 23 by New York-based Citigroup. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Matthew Brigham, Jeffrey Karpf and William McRae. The notes come due 2028.

Banking & Financial Services

April 24, 2024, 9:30 AM

