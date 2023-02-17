Corporate Deal

International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) has agreed to sell its Flavor Specialty Ingredients business to Exponent Private Equity for $220 million in cash. The transaction, announced Feb. 16, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. New York-based IFF is represented by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners Thomas E. Dunn and Matthew L. Ploszek. Counsel information for Exponent, which is based in London, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 17, 2023, 10:27 AM