PSG Equity announced that it has placed a strategic growth investment in artificial intelligence learning platform Packback. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based PSG Equity was advised by a Weil, Gotshal & Manges team led by private equity partner David Gail. Packback, which is based in Chicago, was represented by a Goodwin Procter team.

March 22, 2024, 12:28 PM

