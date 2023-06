Corporate Deal

Apollo Global Management has agreed to make a structured equity investment in Intermodal Tank Transport in a deal guided by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and McGinnis Lochridge. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Apollo was advised by a Paul Weiss team that included partners Brian Finnegan and Brian Kim. Intermodal Tank, which is based in Houston, was represented by McGinnis Lochridge.

Investment Firms

June 14, 2023, 12:54 PM

nature of claim: /