Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners, together with Kelso & Co. announced the recapitalization and strategic equity investment in advisory firm Pathstone. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Lovell Minnick is advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Evan Roberts and Hamed Meshki. Pathstone, which is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is represented by Alston & Bird. Kelso & Co. is counseled by Debevoise & Plimpton.

Business Services

March 07, 2023, 9:02 AM