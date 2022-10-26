Corporate Deal

Renewable Power Fund Plus, a fund-of-one partnership between Energy Capital Partners and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America, have acquired a 50% interest in a wind and solar farm portfolio from Denmark-based energy company Orsted for approximately $410 million. Energy Capital was advised by a Morgan, Lewis & Bockius team that included partners Amy Maloney, Jon Morris and Jane Kang. Counsel information for Orstead was not immediately available.

Renewable Energy

October 26, 2022, 10:15 AM