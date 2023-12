Corporate Deal

ING Group and Allianz Direct announced a partnership agreement on Tuesday in a deal guided by NautaDutilh and Hogan Lovells. Amsterdam-based ING Group was advised by NautaDutilh partners Larissa Silverentand and Jasha Sprecher. Allianz Direct, which is based in Munich, was represented by Hogan Lovells partners Victor De Vlaam and Gonzalo F. Gallego.

December 04, 2023, 11:19 AM

