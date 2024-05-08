Corporate Deal

Rexel USA Inc. has agreed to purchase Talley Inc., a distributor of wireless infrastructure products, in a deal guided by Sidley Austin and Greenberg Glusker. Financial terms were not disclosed. Rexel USA was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Christopher Barbuto and Sara Duran. Talley, which is based in Santa Fe Springs, California, was represented by a Greenberg Glusker team including partners Michelle Mabugat, Richard Sweet and Joel Weinstein.

