Corporate Deal

Tigo Energy Inc., a provider of intelligent solar and energy storage solutions, is going public through a SPAC merger with Roth CH Acquisition IV Co. As a result of the merger, Tigo will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $600 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 6, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Tigo, which is based in Campbell, California, was represented by a White & Case team including partners Colin Diamond and Laura Mann. The SPAC was advised by DLA Piper and Loeb & Loeb.

Renewable Energy

December 07, 2022, 2:47 PM