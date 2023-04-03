Corporate Deal

Sullivan & Cromwell counseled Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. in connection with the spinoff of its live entertainment business. The transaction, announced March 30, is expected to be completed on April 20, 2023. Upon completion of the spinoff, the current parent company will be renamed Sphere Entertainment Co. and will be comprised of the Sphere, MSG Networks and Tao Group hospitality businesses. The Sullivan & Cromwell team included New York-based partners Jeannette Bander, Lauren Boehmke, Robert Downes and Davis Wang.

