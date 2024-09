Corporate Deal

Fortive Corp. has agreed to spin-off of its Precision Technologies segment, creating two independent publicly traded companies. Financial terms were not disclosed. Everett, Washington-based Fortive was advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by corporate partners Igor Kirman, Alison Zieske Preiss and Elina Tetelbaum. Counsel information for Precision Technologies was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 05, 2024, 1:55 PM