Corporate Deal

Thunderful Group AB has agreed to acquire game development studio Jumpship Ltd. for approximately 30 million pounds ($36 million). Gothenburg, Sweden-based Thunderful Group is advised by Setterwalls and Muckle LLP. Counsel information for Jumpship, which is based in Guildford, United Kingdom, was not immediately available.

Gaming & Esports

November 18, 2022, 10:00 AM