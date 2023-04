Corporate Deal

Banking software company Zafin has sold its FINCAD analytics business to NumeriX, a capital markets risk management technology company. Financial terms were not disclosed. Zafin, which is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, was represented by Fasken Martineau DuMoulin. New York-based Numerix was advised by Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg and a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Jeffrey Poss, Manuel Miranda and Jonathan Zane.

Banking & Financial Services

April 19, 2023, 11:50 AM

nature of claim: /