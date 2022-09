Corporate Deal

NTT DATA Corp. has agreed to acquire Apisero Inc., a MuleSoft Premier and Salesforce consulting company. The transaction, announced Sept. 20, is expected to close within the next 30 days. Financial terms were not disclosed. Tokyo-based NTT DATA is advised by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. Counsel information for Apisero, based in Chandler, Arizona, was not immediately available.

Technology

September 21, 2022, 8:11 AM