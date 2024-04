Corporate Deal

Hitachi has agreed to acquire robotic and automation technology provider MA micro automation GmbH from MAX Automation SE for 71 million euros ($76 million) in a deal guided by Hengeler Mueller. MAX Automation was represented by a Hengeler Mueller team including partners Hendrik Bockenheimer, Sarah Milde, Kai-Steffen Scholz, Nikolaus Vieten and Gunther Wagner. Counsel information for Hitachi, which is based in Tokyo, was not immediately available.

Technology

April 30, 2024

