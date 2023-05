Corporate Deal

Travelers was counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in a debt issuance worth $750 million. The notes come due 2053. Underwriters for the issuance, including Citigroup, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley, were advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Davis Polk team included partners Kara Mungovan and Shane Tintle.

Insurance

May 30, 2023, 12:40 PM

nature of claim: /