Cigna subsidiary Evernorth Health Services and CarepathRx Health System Solutions announced the creation of a partnership on Thursday St. Louis-based Evernorth was advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Quarles & Brady. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partners Jenna Levine and David Shapiro. CarepathRx, based in Bloomfield, Connecticut, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team that included partners Duncan Enista, John Ilardo and Armand Monica. Sullivan & Cromwell counseled Greenhill & Co., as financial adviser to Evernorth.

June 02, 2023, 11:34 AM

