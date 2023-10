Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has advised Goldman Sachs Group and JPMorgan Chase in connection with the repricing of the $1.7 billion Term Loan B under Formula One Group’s senior secured credit facilities. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Ismael Duran, Antti Pesonen and Patrick Ryan.

October 11, 2023, 11:01 AM

